AI Influences The Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Business Processes

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market 2021 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Software As A Service (SaaS) Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has been increasing in the software as a service (SaaS) market for several reasons. For instance, it can increase productivity and efficiency while automating repetitive tasks and supporting human capabilities. Artificial intelligence is concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. AI is expanding across various industries especially in information technology. Artificial Intelligence is helping optimize businesses around the world and is projecting a market value of $733.7 billion by 2027. AI helps the SaaS industry in three major ways, it provides personalization, speed and improved security. For personalization solutions, AI offers the use of technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) which can be activated by human speech and voice control. To offer better speed, AI speeds up various operations across the business and internal processes to attain faster answers, make quick forecasts and to offer rapid responsiveness. For improved security, AI uses its unique ability of machine learning to recognize patterns, SaaS security is enhanced by the quick identification and remedy of potential threats with built-in self-recovery. For instance, in 2019, Grammarly, a language and grammar recommendations SaaS company had secured $90 million in funding for its AI based grammar and writing tools model. Artificial Intelligence can help the SaaS providers improve their software as a service business in a major way.

IoT technology adoption by manufacturing, transportation services and other companies is expected to drive the cloud services market in the forecast period. IoT is a network of physical objects such as devices, vehicles, buildings and other items which are embedded with electronics, software, sensors and network connectivity that enable these objects to collect and exchange data. The emergence of IoT based support service offerings by the SaaS industry is expected to drive revenues for the SaaS providers.

The global software as a service market is expected to grow from $225.60 billion in 2020 to $272.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to reach $436.90 billion in 2025. The global SaaS market is expected to reach $714.97 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Read More On The Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-as-a-service-saas-market

Major players covered in the global software as a service industry are Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Alphabet Inc.

TBRC’s global software as a service (SaaS) market report is segmented by application into customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human resource management (HRM), manufacturing and operations, supply chain management (SCM), by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, by enterprise size into small & medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, by end user into manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, others.

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market - By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management (HRM), Manufacturing and Operations, Supply Chain Management (SCM)), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End User (Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides software as a service (SaaS) market overview, forecast software as a service (SaaS) market size and growth for the whole market, software as a service (SaaS) market segments, and geographies, software as a service (SaaS) market trends, software as a service (SaaS) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5268&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database Software Market 2021 - By Product Type (Database Maintenance Management, Database Operation Management), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), By Type Of Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (BPO Services, Software Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-and-bpo-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Business Processes Outsourcing Market - By Type (CRM BPO, HRO BPO, F&A BPO, And Other BPO Services), Drivers And Restraints, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-processes-outsourcing-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/