Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 7.27% from 2021 to 2028

The global non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market is anticipated to reach USD 18.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market is expected to grow from USD 10.35 billion in 2020 to USD 18.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market and valued at USD 4.51 billion in 2020. This is because North America is growing tremendously in terms of the healthcare industry. Due to the presence of several technological and pharmaceutical players in countries like Canada and the U.S. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness about brain-related diseases in the region, propelling the growth of the market.

Some of the major companies in the global non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market are Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Advanced Brain Monitoring, CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (Edwards Lifesciences Corporation), Siemens, Compumedics Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Integra LifeSciences, and Covidien, PLC. among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices industry. For instance, in January 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced the acquisition of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. to strengthen Edwards' leadership in smart monitoring technologies by providing physicians with a more comprehensive status of their surgical and critically ill patients.

Get Free Sample Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12513

The technique segment is divided into intracranial pressure monitoring and cerebral edema dynamic monitoring. The non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring segment led the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market with a market share of around 58.65% in 2020. Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring become the standard technique for the management of severe head trauma. The type segment includes monitoring devices and accessories. The monitoring devices segment held the largest market share and valued at USD 6.20 billion in 2020. The wide use of these monitoring devices, driving the growth of the market.

The end-user segment is divided into hospital, neurological centres, and others. The hospital segment accounted for a major marketshare of 71.25% in 2020. This is mainly due to high number of surgeries performed in the hospitals across the globe.

Global non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences brain trauma injuries across the globe. In addition to this, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, further boosting the growth of the market. However, the high cost and lack of skilled professionals of these complex non-invasive brain trauma devices, are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Click Here to Access Full Report Copy

Customization of the Report:

The customization of this report is available as per the client’s need. The report can be customized according to your requirements. We consistently update our research offerings to provide our clients with the latest trends in the market. For customization and to know more about this business report, please contact our sales team at sales@thebrainyinsights.com or +1-315-215-1633. Our sales executives will ensure that you can get a report that fulfills your requirements and suits your needs.

About Us

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us