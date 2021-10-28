Konstant Infosolutions Gets a Heads Up From Business of Apps
Technological innovation has led to significant growth and advancement in mobile application development. Things have advanced to the extreme, and high-end technologies like Artificial Intelligence, AR, Machine Learning, and VR have entered the game. iOS app development companies have to understand the requirements and transform them into clear and designs. They need to stay informed with the latest survey data on consumer and business priorities, challenges, and preferences. iOS development teams work with the latest tools and techniques for Apple devices. It lets them build world-class native applications for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. iOS app development in 2021 compiles minimum viable products (MVPs), full-packaged products, application refactoring, and software redesign services.
We use premier programming languages – Swift, Objective-C, C#, HTML5, Java, Cocoa Touch; frameworks such as UIKit and UIFoundation. Moreover, it comes with offline storage, threading, performance tuning, and familiar with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services.
We hire iOS developers with:
• Knowledge of Web Technologies and UI/UX Standards,
• Those who are aware of benchmarking and optimization,
• Those who are familiar with cloud message API and push notifications,
• Those who consider performance and memory tuning with tools such as instruments and Shark,
• Those with UI control layer and awareness of Swift programming,
• Those with an understanding of Apple's design principles and interface guidelines,
• Those who understand code versioning tools - GIT, and the object-oriented approach for UI blocks or design systems.
Mr. Vipin Jain – CEO, Konstant infosolutions, “We design applications that are flexible, functional, secure, scalable, updateable, time and cost-efficient. Also, we consider the best programming languages, cross-platform tools, skilled developers, demographics, clients' preferences to enable you to develop apps for several operating systems simultaneously.
We actuate a team of resources that thrives over a while. They are there because they sustain scenarios and conditions. We strive to - (1) reinvent our business, (2) focus on inspiring, and (3) empower the team and sustain the management shifts. We are strictly Agile and adaptable. We combine our strategies, growth, operations, technology, work, capital, society to achieve the best that we deserve”.
Business of Apps recognized and placed us third amongst top iOS app development companies. Find a comprehensive list here: https://www.businessofapps.com/app-developers/ios/
About Business of Apps
Business of Apps is a globally acknowledged research firm where companies can discover, review, rate and manage the technology required to reach their potential.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant is a leading technology service provider - iOS, Android and Web Development accelerated mobile pages, instant apps, and progressive web apps. We have grown tremendously during the past 18+ years, and our teams fare well across Indian and US offices.
Vipin Jain
Konstant Infosolutions
