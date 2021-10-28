Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 113.94 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report clearly defines the Ultra High Temperature Milk market position on a global level. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others.

The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also offers insightful data and recommendations to the market players, emerging players, and stakeholders on how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a comprehensive impact analysis of the pandemic on the Ultra High Temperature Milk market and its key segments. Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. Rise in online grocery shopping volumes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising demand for UHT milk and boosted market growth. The pandemic has prompted consumers to explore safer and more convenient ways to gain access to essential grocery items.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2019, Nestlé inaugurated its new liquid milk production line at its Villa Nueva Plant. Launch of the new production line would allow the company to enter into production of liquid milk with added value. The new production line allows manufacturing of 10 million liters per year of liquid products with added value using the UHT method.

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Extended shelf life of UHT milk, convenience, and ease of use are other factors which boosting revenue growth of the market. Advancements in pasteurization technology is projected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Aseptic processing and packaging offers several advantages over traditional pasteurization. Less requirement for refrigeration during storage and distribution, lower energy costs, and extended shelf life are some of the advantages offered by the aseptic processing and packaging. An increase in features offered by grocery delivery apps with the increasing number of stores offering curbside pick-up is resulting in rising sales of these products. Wide variety of products available on online platforms, which include flavored and unflavored UHT milk products, coupled with favorable discounts are expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Top Key Players Are:

Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Flavored

Unflavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Ultra High Temperature Milk market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. UHT Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. UHT Milk Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in the eCommerce sector of the developing countries

4.2.2.2. Rise in online grocery shopping

4.2.2.3. Poor cold chain setup in developing countries

4.2.2.4. Advancement in the pasteurization technology

4.2.2.5. Growing demand for UHT processed and aseptically packaged dairy foods

4.2.2.6. Increasing demand among consumers for ready-to-eat

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High price of the flavored UHT milk

4.2.3.2. Loss of product quality and manufacturing issues

4.2.3.3. Chances of depreciation of the nutritional value

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. UHT Milk Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) Volume (Million Liters)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Flavored

5.1.2. Unflavored

Continue...

Research Report on the Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Ultra High Temperature Milk market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Ultra High Temperature Milk market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultra High Temperature Milk market and its key segments?

