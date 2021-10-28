Global Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the dentistry medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.16 billion in 2020 to $0.171 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.242 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The rising prevalence of oral diseases contributed to the growth of the dental lasers market.

The dental lasers market consists of sales of dental lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dental lasers. Dental lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to teeth. These lasers are used to perform tasks such as gum reshaping, removal of bacteria during the root canal, biopsy or lesion removal. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

By Product: Soft Tissue, All Tissue, Dental Welding Lasers

By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

By Application: Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics, Tooth Whitening

By Geography: The global dentistry medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dentistry medical lasers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dentistry medical lasers market, dentistry medical lasers market share, dentistry medical lasers market players, dentistry medical lasers market segments and geographies, dentistry medical lasers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dentistry medical lasers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dentistry Medical Lasers Market Organizations Covered: Biolase, Dentsply Sirona, Fotona, AMD Lasers, ZOLAR Technology, Convergent Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, CAO Group, MORITA, Bison Medical, LightScalpel, Den-Mat Holdings, IPG Photonics, A.R.C. Laser, Elexxion.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

