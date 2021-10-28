Cancer Biomarkers Market worth 48.20 Billion by 2026 | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, Trends, Research Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players covered in the Cancer Biomarkers Market Research Report are Myriad RBM, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioVision Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, R&D System, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sino Biological Inc., CENTOGENE N.V., Sino Biological Inc., Axon Medchem

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biomarkers market size is forecast to reach USD 48.20 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing popularity of personalized treatment for cancer worldwide.

Biomarkers help to detect cancer at an early stage and facilitate noninvasive diagnosis at high-speed by utilizing different proteomic and genomic markers.As per a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Cancer Biomarkers Marke t Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Cancer Type (Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer And Others), By Biomarker Type (PSA, HER-2, EGFR,KRAS, and others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals &Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 18.94 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2026.





Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Significant Industry Developments of Cancer Biomarkers Market Include:

March 2018 – Oncotype DX AR-V7 nucleus detect test, a predictive and prognostics biomarker was launched by Genomic Health Inc. The test helps in therapeutic decisions among patients who suffer from metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by recognizing a connected variant of the androgen receptor protein namely AR-V7 situated in the nucleus of the circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

Oncotype DX AR-V7 nucleus detect test, a predictive and prognostics biomarker was launched by Genomic Health Inc. The test helps in therapeutic decisions among patients who suffer from metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by recognizing a connected variant of the androgen receptor protein namely AR-V7 situated in the nucleus of the circulating tumor cells (CTCs). November 2018 – A collaborative agreement was signed between AstraZeneca and Biocartis Group NV to obtain molecular diagnostics biomarker for quick results in lung cancer patients across the European region.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 48.20 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2021 USD 18.94 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125 Segments covered By Product Type, By Cancer Type, Geography Growth Drivers Government support in spreading awareness about cancer, and the availability of treatment options for the same are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years Many pharmaceutical companies are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer therapeutics.





Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Market Drivers

Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide to Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a prime factor boosting the cancer biomarkers market growth. In addition to this, the market is also witnessing a significant rise on account of the growing demand for drug discovery and development for various cancer types. Additionally, many pharmaceutical companies are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel biomarkers for cancer therapeutics. Moreover, many clinical trials and pipeline studiesare currently heading towards the end stages of development, and their market entry is likely to attract high cancer biomarkers market revenue in the coming years.

On the flip side, the market may face challenges in terms of reimbursement policies supported by the governments. This is further attributed to the high cost of treatment for cancer,especially indeveloping nations. Nevertheless, government support in spreading awareness about cancer, and the availability of treatment options for the same are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

"Amidst this crisis, Fortune Business Insights™ is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and is enabling the global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world to sustain growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/healthcare-industry "





Regional Segmentation:

North America to Emerge Dominant Owing to Higher Adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing

From a geographical perspective, the global cancer biomarker market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further categorized into nations. Among these, North America earned USD 6.88 billion in 2018 and emerged dominant owing to the high adoption personalized medicine. Europe ranks second in the market with a rising number of research studies for using biomarkers in development and discovery.

Furthermore, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant oncology biomarker market share on account of rising in investments for research and development of biomarkers. This, coupled with increasing support from government and private bodies for the drug development process and patient stratification.





Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cancer-biomarkers-market-100630





Competitive Landscape:

Substantial Investment in Research and Development of Novel Therapeutics to Escalate Market Competition

The global cancer biomarker market is semi-consolidated in nature. Notable players operating in the market are engaging in strategic collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, company collaborations, and others to gain an edge in the market competition. Apart from this, players are investing massive amounts into research and development of novel therapeutic solutions for various cancer types. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are currently holding dominant cancer biomarker market shares.





List of Key Cancer Biomarker Manufacturers:

Myriad RBM

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BioVision Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

R&D System

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Sino Biological Inc.

Axon Medchem





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence/ Incidence, by Cancer Type, by Key Regional/ Countries

New Product Launches, by Key Market Players

Pipeline Analysis, Cancer Biomarkers

Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Biomarker Type PSA HER-2 EGFR KRAS Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245