Ozone Generator Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis

Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ozone generators offer a safe and effective process to treat impurities in air. They are marketed as odor removers. These machines help in treating liquid wastes, such as cyanides and phenols. They also clean and deodorize gases from sewage.

Major drivers of the ozone generator market include stringent environmental regulations implemented by national and local governments and surge in the demand for ozone generators from various end-use industries. However, high installation and operational costs of ozone generators and lack of awareness about the product are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Increase in population has polluted the air to a great extent. The high level of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other ozone-depleting substances is destroying the ozone layer. Surge in health issues led by air pollution is propelling the demand for ozone generators. Constant changes in consumer requirements have resulted in significant investments in research and development, which is posing a challenge to the entry of new players in the market for ozone generators.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Ozone Generator market is expected to reach USD 1,501.8 Million in 2027 from its valuation of USD 942.5 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Ozone Generator Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Ozone Generator market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

U.A.E

Rest of MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Plasma

Corona Discharge

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Air Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Laboratory & Medical Equipment

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

