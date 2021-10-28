Flow Imaging Microscopy Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research

Emergen Research Logo

Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Trend – Technological advancements in the field of biotechnology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing application of nanotechnology in wastewater treatment, and in food and beverages and cosmetology, as well as rising focus on nanoparticles imaging for drug discovery and delivery have increased requirements for more efficient, faster, and dynamic imaging techniques, which is fueling revenue growth of the global flow imaging microscopy market.

flow imaging microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global flow imaging microscopy market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of nanotechnology in various end-use industries, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and growing focus on product quality improvement.

Flow imaging microscopy is a type of particle analyzing technique, and is also known as flow imaging particle analyzer or dynamic image analysis. This method helps to identify particles in a sample depending on their size, distribution, shape, roughness, symmetry, and color. This technique examines the sample under a microscope, takes images of each magnified particle present in that sample, and then characterizes each particle through various measurements.

The report aims to offer a clear understanding of the market with respect to the manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, and key companies involved in the market. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The key findings from the report have been sorted into charts, figures, tables, and other pictorial representations.

The global Flow Imaging Microscopy market is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2027 from its valuation of USD 31.9 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Bio-Techne, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Microtrac MRB, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Fritsch, Haver & Boecker, Spectris Plc., HORIBA Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Flow Imaging Microscopy market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow imaging microscopy market based on sample type, sample dispersion, end-use, and region:

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Biomolecule

Small Biomolecules

Liquid & Viscous Samples

Microfibers and Nano Fibers

Others

Sample Dispersion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Water Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage Companies

Research & Academia

Metal Manufacturing

Chemical & Petrochemical Industries

