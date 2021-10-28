Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Value USD 31.51 Bn by 2027, Trends, Growing awareness about female hygiene

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in women population is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- feminine hygiene products market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations' World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women. Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.

Government initiatives in several nations aim at educating women regarding hygiene and persuade them to use sanitary napkins. This is a significant factor boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products, particularly in developing economies. Also, an increasing number of seminars and campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges across the globe about usage and disposal of feminine hygiene products.

The global Feminine Hygiene Products market is expected to reach USD 31.51 Billion in 2027 from its valuation of USD 20.70 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and economic growth are key factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position.

Top Companies Operating in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, the Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.

Regional analysis of the Feminine Hygiene Products market includes analysis of the production and consumption ratio, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and growth drivers, growth prospects, presence of key manufacturers and vendors, and market size and share in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The report further offers key insights into country wise analysis and major factors driving revenue growth of each regional market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market in terms of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

