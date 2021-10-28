Self Organizing Network Market - Global Demand and Trends Registering a CAGR of 11.1% in Coming Years

Self Organizing Network Market

Growing adoption of SON and optimization software in 3G and 2G networks by service providers is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing number of small cells is aiding the growth of this market. Growing demand for wireless connectivity has enabled self-organizing network to attain growth as it automatically helps in selecting and linking different wireless networking devices together via the perception of mesh networking.

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by the faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in developed countries.

The global SON market is expected to garner revenue of $8.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022.

North America presently leads the market, on account of high investment in network technologies as well as wide internet penetration. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the biggest market, surpassing North America during the forecast period, on account of the rapidly growing advanced cellular technologies such as LTE/4G and the large subscriber base.

Within the different SON architectures, centralized (C-SON) architecture is more popular and widely accepted amongst network operators, worldwide. However, the hybrid self-organizing network segment (H-SON) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as it combines the features provided by S-SON and D-SON, such as optimization and real-time response in complex network arrangement.

Key industry players - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications, Inc., Amdocs Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ascom Holding AG, and RadiSys Corporation.

