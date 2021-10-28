St. Johnsbury/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A405290
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Matt Tarricone
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/27/21 at approximately 1810 hours
STREET: US RT 2
TOWN: Danville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dole Hill
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Connie Kellogg
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial rear end
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gabriel Schrauf
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front end
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US Rt 2 in Danville, VT. After investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 pulled out in front of vehicle #2, while vehicle #2 was traveling west on US Rt 2. Vehicle #2, driven by Tpr. Schrauf was traveling with its emergency blue lights on in an attempt to catch up to a motor vehicle for a violation when vehicle #1 driven by Kellogg pulled out in front of him. Trp. Schrauf was unable to avoid vehicle #1 and collided with the rear end of it. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. This crash remains under investigation.