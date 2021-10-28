St. Johnsbury/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A405290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Matt Tarricone

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/27/21 at approximately 1810 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dole Hill

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Connie Kellogg

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial rear end

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gabriel Schrauf

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Substantial front end

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US Rt 2 in Danville, VT. After investigation it was determined that vehicle #1 pulled out in front of vehicle #2, while vehicle #2 was traveling west on US Rt 2. Vehicle #2, driven by Tpr. Schrauf was traveling with its emergency blue lights on in an attempt to catch up to a motor vehicle for a violation when vehicle #1 driven by Kellogg pulled out in front of him. Trp. Schrauf was unable to avoid vehicle #1 and collided with the rear end of it. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage. This crash remains under investigation.