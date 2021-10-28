Lathe Machines Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Share by 2022 | Trends & Growth Factors

Lathe machines are one of the most important machine tools used in the metal working industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lathe machines market is largely driven by the growing automotive production demand, high demanding end-user industries, growing dominance of CNC lathes, and increasing need for smart and sustainable manufacturing. However, the market growth for lathe machines is restrained by factors such as the slowdown in Chinas economic growth and uncertainty in the global manufacturing sector.

Lathe is a machine tool that is principally used for shaping articles of metal, wood, or other materials. Lathe machines are one of the most important machine tools used in the metal working industry. Lathes are considered as powerful metal shaping machine tools. They can transform the unfinished metal sheet into a variety of finished metal products, precise machine components, automotive spares and body parts, and much more. Lathe machines include metal cutting tools that cut the metal sheets into required sizes and engrave desired designs in order to create customized shapes by shaving off the unwanted metal from the surface.

Key Benefits

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global lathe machines market along with current trends and future estimations to identify the potential investment pockets for stakeholders.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Key Market Players

Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

DMG Mori Co., Ltd

Doosan Machine Tools

Haas Automotive Inc.

Hardinge, Inc.

HMT Machine Tools

JTEKT Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Samsung Machine Tools

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Type

Vertical lathes

Horizontal lathes

By Operation

Conventional lathes

CNC lathes

By End-user

Automotive

General manufacturing

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

