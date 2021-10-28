What Is Kitesurfing? Irfan Virji Explains
Kitesurfing, also known as kiteboarding, is an extreme wind-powered watersport, explains Irfan Virji. A large "kite" or parachute is held by a person who balances on a small surfboard, propelling them across the water.
Where Is the Best Place to Kitesurf?
While it’s called “kitesurfing” you don’t actually need waves to kitesurf--just the power of the wind to pull you across the water, says Irfan Virji. In fact, kitesurfers who are looking to freestyle or practice their jumps generally prefer calm, flat waters because it’s easier to take off and land.
Once you get out past the waves, you can kitesurf on any surface, but the best places are calm waters like bays and gulfs. You should also make sure that you have a spotter team or someone who can come pick you up in a boat if you get too far out to sea or get stuck with no wind to bring you back to shore. Like all water sports, kitesurfing can be dangerous if you try to manage open waters alone.
Irfan Virji Explains the Different Types of Kitesurfing
There are so many ways to kitesurf that you never have a chance to get bored, says Irfan Virji. Some kitesurfers love it as a form of recreational exercise, switching it up to enjoy the water and being outside. But there are also very serious kitesurfers who completely dedicate themselves to one side of the sport.
Riding the Waves
This form of kitesurfing is all about riding the waves with the speed and the power of the wind behind you. Surfers use the extra speed, stability, and height from the kite to perform astounding tricks.
Speed Racing
Just as it sounds, there are also kitesurfers who are dedicated to harnessing the wind to fly across the surface of the water as fast as they can. Almost always performed on large, flat water surfaces, they use a GPS tracker and a timer to race against each other and themselves to set new world records.
Freestyle
Don’t let the name fool you--freestyle kitesurfing is far from laid back. People glide, flip, twist, and jump in increasingly intricate patterns. It’s like a combination of skateboarding, gymnastics, and wakeboarding!
Long-Distance Kitesurfing
Many kitesurfers also enjoy going on long-distance adventures along the coast, says Irfan Virji. Traveling by wind and water can make for some truly breathtaking views along the shores of Hawaii or other tropical locations!
