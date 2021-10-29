301 Digital Media Expands Strategic Alliance with Chicago-based Robust Promotions
Partnership with the Award-Winning Sweepstakes and Promotions Firm Expands Upon 301 Digital Media’s Previous Collaborations on Charitable Endeavours
Collaborating with 301 Digital Media has given our agency and our clients access to the tools, systems, and know-how needed to broaden the reach and scope of the initiatives we plan, test and scale.”NASHVILLE, TN, US, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 301 Digital Media today announces the expansion of their alliance with Chicago-based sweepstakes, promotions, and events agency, Robust Promotions. The partnership expands the past work between the two companies in support of Robust Promotions clients and their emerging business ventures, including the recent world record-breaking attempt and hosting of World’s Largest Dog Wedding in support of local animal rescue charities with American Charities.
— Greg Seei, CEO/Founder, Robust Promotions
The partnership provides the Robust Promotions team with access to the digital media and technology expertise of the 301 Digital Media team, while offering 301 Digital Media clients access to the 15+ years of sweepstakes and content expertise from the award-winning team at the Robust Promotions.
Greg Seei, CEO/Founder of Robust Promotions says of the strategic alliance: “Collaborating with 301 Digital Media has given our agency and our clients access to the tools, systems, and know-how needed to broaden the reach and scope of the initiatives we plan, test and scale.”
Leading the partnership for 301 Digital Media is the company’s COO and co-founder, Andrew Becks. After the two companies began working together in early 2020, the natural synergies between the two companies’ knowledge and expertise became apparent. As part of the partnership, Becks will serve as an advisor to Robust Promotions.
“The team at Robust Promotions brings unique knowledge and expertise in the sweepstakes and promotions industry that complements the work we do at 301 Digital Media very naturally. In addition, our team’s ability to support Robust Promotions with targeted marketing and media efforts, coupled with custom-built technological and business process management solutions, has allowed them to focus on what they do best -- building and executing multi-channel client promotions,” explained Becks.
For more information about Robust Promotions, visit: robustpromotions.com. For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia.com.
About Robust Promotions
Robust Promotions is a 15-year-old award winning sweepstakes and promotional agency with a proven track-record of success. Based in Villa Park, Illinois, the company has helped hundreds of businesses exceed their marketing goals through the use of innovative and custom-designed promotions and sweepstakes. Robust Promotions clients include a wide-array of household names including retail chain At Home, and national restaurant brands including Wendy’s, Applebee’s, and TGI Friday’s. Most recently, Robust Promotions conceived of and executed an attempt to break the world record for the world’s largest dog wedding in support of local-area dog rescues, raising thousands of dollars for worthy organizations.
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy, and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency, but as an extension of their clients’ team, offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time. 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
