Getting Scooters to Covid-19 First Responders
EL MONTE, CA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 crisis has led us in a period of illness, fear, unrest. There is panic and fatigue all across the world. Obviously, we all are looking for a little hope. As countries are emerging from lockdown, covid-19 first responders are likely to continue avoiding means of public transportation.
Keeping covid-19 first responders moving is critical for our communities. Scooters provide healthy, reliable, and convenient transportation while maintaining safe social distancing.
Scooters for COVID-19 first responders
Scooters are seen as less risky than other modes of public transportation. Motor scooters and electric scooters are being offered as transportation options for first responders who are trying to get to work while social distancing.
With fewer contact points, it’s easier to maintain a safe distance when riding a bike or a scooter.
When it comes to scooters, some companies are stepping up, at least for healthcare workers.
●Lime: In Baltimore, Md., Lime is deploying about 50 electric scooters near several downtown hospitals and the Inner Harbor area. They offer workers free 30-minute rides to healthcare workers and law enforcement officers to get to and from work.
●CitiBike: CitiBike has given free subscriptions to first responders and essential workers in New York. It says it will extend those as long as the pandemic persists.
●Muvo: In Colombia, micro-mobility startup Muvo has offered about 450 electric scooters to covid-19 first responders and healthcare workers at no cost.
●Lyft: Caroline Samponaro, head of micromobility and transit policy at Lyft said, “Lyft scooters can play a unique role in providing essential transportation to critical workers on the frontlines against COVID-19. In a time of crisis, we know Lyft can be an essential lifeline, and we are proud to serve first-responders, transit, and healthcare providers as they serve the public.”
●Bird: Bird provides free electric scooter rides to healthcare workers and . To sign up, frontline workers and covid-19 first responders need to email a copy of their medical identification card along with their name and phone number to a dedicated email address set up by the company. Eligible riders then receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as pandemic recovery is underway.
●Grab Indonesia: Grab offers free scooter rides to first responders in covid-19 emergency hospital.
The Covid-19 is speeding the scooter trend
In response to COVID-19, more people are avoiding public transportation and seeking individual mobility alternatives. Due to pandemic, people are trying to avoid underground metal tubes with poor air circulation and nonexistent social distancing.
Experts say, however, that the move to offer scooters to health care workers points to a trend of usefulness for the mobility vehicles. It may point to a brighter future once the pandemic crisis passes when people try to get back to work while maintaining some distance from others. This makes electric scooters the most convenient, most time-efficient and energy-efficient ride for short distances. Electric scooters make urban commutes easier, a fact that has caught the eye of many people.
As healthcare workers are getting on two wheels, it’s heartening to hear that these crucial workers are getting access to safe alternatives to transit and helping to cut dangerous car traffic on our streets even further. And if enough first responders make the switch to scooters, it could become the great moment we need to start finally building safe streets for all those brand new riders.
Scooter infrastructure can help cities become more resilient to future shocks
Scooter access is already proving key to people operating under constrained economic conditions. The increased mobility offered by scooters during powercuts, natural disasters or other disruptions to public transport systems is significant.
In all circumstances, flexible transportation options are necessary to preserve mobility and access to needed goods and services when cars or mass transit systems are inaccessible.
Reducing mobility costs to ensure affordability for all
With more and more system-wide closures of transportation, electric scooters are becoming a great source of mobility for people and goods. Motor scooters have helped to reduce costs and assist in creating invaluable partnerships with covid-19 first responders serving the most vulnerable. These partnerships are instrumental to keep the fleet of mobility services running as effectively as possible.
Final thoughts
COVID-19 crisis challenges cities everywhere to think about how public transport networks might operate differently. It’s a time for cities to experiment, using their streets as testing grounds for change.
Even though we are living in challenging times, one can see selflessness and collaboration everywhere around us. One of the great things we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how essential these motor scooters and electric scooters can truly be.
Electric scooters for heavy adults have the benefit of lower cost, better health and wellbeing. It is still a personal transportation for covid-19 first responders.
Breece
