Ayden Hector on the Benefits of Volunteering

Ayden Hector discussed the Benefits of VolunteeringYARROW POINT, WA, USA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Service Helps Others, But Also Benefits the Volunteer, Says Ayden Hector
Volunteering can make a significant positive difference in the community, says Ayden Hector, who volunteers to help youth and homeless people in Washington state. Volunteers can provide basic needs and help others to succeed in life, he says.
Volunteering also has benefits for the volunteer. Research at the London School of Economics has found that the more people volunteer, the happier they are. Those who volunteered monthly were 7 percent more likely to be "very happy" than those who never volunteered; those who volunteered every two to four weeks were 12 percent more likely to be very happy. A longitudinal study, also conducted in the United Kingdom, further concludes that volunteering boosts mental health over time.
Ayden Hector has found that volunteering boosts confidence because it allows the volunteer to try new things and to learn to relate to a diverse group of people. It builds social skills and connects the volunteer to others in a meaningful way, he says.
Volunteering also boosts leadership skills, such as planning, organizing, and achieving outcomes. For example, Ayden Hector is president of B.Box, a student organization that partners with a homeless shelter to provide birthday presents for teens. The experience of leading B. Box is valuable training for the paid work the business major may do in the future.
Volunteering also helps people maintain physical health. While health maintenance is essential for everyone, it can be particularly important to senior citizens. Volunteering provides a way for older people to stay active. Studies have found that volunteers have a lower mortality rate than non-volunteers. They also have found that volunteering lessens the symptoms of chronic pain and heart disease.
Hector is a healthy, fit young adult. However, individuals don't have to be physically fit or even mobile to volunteer, he says. Chair-bound volunteers can complete many projects at a desk or computer, such as writing letters, making phone calls, sending emails, or designing a brochure. The main requirements for volunteering are a passion for the cause, the desire to make a difference, and a positive attitude. People of all ages and physical abilities can have these characteristics, he says.
About Ayden Hector
Ayden Hector is a student at Washington State University with a long list of volunteer accomplishments. In addition to being president of B.Box, he's volunteered at tent cities for the homeless, as a camp counselor at youth sports camps, and to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
