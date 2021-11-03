The Smith Brothers Family Foundation Help PowerUP Make an Impact
The Smith Brothers Family Foundation has signed on as a Blue Belt level sponsor.
We're proud of Mike, and we're excited to support PowerUP so they can help hundreds of kids get the type of advantages Mike got through his relationship with Austin”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerUP, an Atlanta-based mentorship program for disadvantaged youth, announces that The Smith Brothers Family Foundation has signed on as a Blue Belt level sponsor.
— Scott and Sean Smith
Their contribution will enable PowerUP to provide high-quality mentorship to more than 30 kids in the Metro Atlanta area.
"Sean and Scott met Mike [Gandy Auzenne] shortly after he and I were matched, and have seen our relationship grow over the years. Their support for PowerUP means a lot to me,” Austin Scee, PowerUP founder said.
PowerUP founders Mike and Austin were paired back in 1997 by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta. Through their friendship, Austin introduced Mike to Scott and Sean.
"I can remember hanging out with Austin and his friends when I was nine or ten years old. At the time, I thought Sean and Scott were just two hilarious guys Austin knew. Looking back, I realize I was learning how to interact with successful, driven people. That access made it a lot easier for me to relate to people I would meet later in life at Colgate, on Wall Street, and in business school,” said Mike, PowerUP co-founder.
"It seems like it was just yesterday we met Mike for the first time. We're proud of Mike, and we're excited to support PowerUP so they can help hundreds of kids get the type of advantages Mike got through his relationship with Austin," Scott and Sean shared.
About Scott and Sean Smith
Both educated at the University of Kentucky, brothers Scott and Sean have worked together for decades. They are the founders of several companies, including The Castellan Group, an independent registered investment advisor, and Zelis Healthcare, a leading healthcare payments company.
About PowerUP
PowerUP was founded by Austin Scee and Mike Gandy Auzenne who were matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (“BBBS”) program in Atlanta in 1997. Through Austin’s mentorship, Mike went from the projects of Atlanta to Colgate, Wall Street, Harvard Business School (“HBS”) and beyond. In 2016, when Mike graduated from HBS, he and Austin set out to build a mentorship model that could deliver the core elements of the mentorship Mike received through a more scalable model. In early 2017, the pair founded PowerUP.
PowerUP partners with martial arts senseis for their dedication to the education and whole-self development of at-risk youth. PowerUP’s senseis teach core values like self-control, resilience, and respect and are able to effectively mentor 30 to 60 kids with proven results. Martial arts are unique among other sporting activities in that these values are deeply rooted in the training, and culture.
With its highly scalable model, PowerUP has seen over 500% growth in participants over the last three years and aims to serve over 1,000 students by the end of 2022.
