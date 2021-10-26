A Chief Justice as museum piece

This might be a first for the California Supreme Court. An exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City featuring self-described “art collective” My Barbarian will include a performance piece about former Chief Justice Rose Bird.
