COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
potential of elevated urea levels
- Company Name:
- Purina Animal Nutrition
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Supplement feed for cattle livestock and for wildlife such as deer, antelope, and wild sheep
Company Announcement
Purina Animal Nutrition is voluntarily recalling one lot of the following products for cattle livestock and for wildlife such as deer, antelope, and wild sheep due to the potential of elevated urea levels.
The affected products include:
|Formula No.
|Item No.
|Description
|Package Info.
|Lot No.
|Intended Species
|376C
|3006237-206
|Purina® PRECON Cattle Starter
|50# Bag
|1OCT18GOZ1
|Cattle
|30PR
|0046877
|Purina® 4- SQUARE Stocker/Grower 14
|50# Bag
|1OCT15GOZ1
|Cattle
|30PF
|0047449
|PURINA® 4- SQUARE® Breeder 20
|50# Bag
|1OCT15GOZ1
|Cattle
|528P
|3005417-201
|PURINA® Antler Advantage Wildlife 16 ARS
|Bulk Only
|OCTOBER 18, 2021
|Deer, Antelope, and Wild Sheep
These products were distributed in Texas only.
Elevated urea levels can cause serious health issues and death in ruminant animals including cattle, deer, antelope, and wild sheep. Symptoms can include uneasiness, tremors, excess salivation, rapid breathing, incoordination, bloat, vomiting, twitching of ears and facial muscles, grinding of the teeth, abdominal pain, frequent urination, weakness, staggering, violent struggling and bellowing, and terminal spasms.
The elevated urea was discovered through internal plant review. Purina has not received any complaints or reports of illness or death to date. Should customers have any remaining feed from these lots, immediately discontinue feeding.
Customers can find the lot number on the sewing strip of each bag. Retailers are being contacted and told to immediately quarantine any remaining recalled product and notify customers who purchased the product. Customers who purchased this product should return remaining bags to their retailer
For more information on the product recall, contact Customer Service at 1-800-227-8941. The number is staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.