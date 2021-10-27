Media Contacts:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Eleventh Judicial District (consisting of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Patrick M. Heng, Michael L. Nozicka, and Tanya K. Roberts-Connick, all of North Platte.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Kent Turnbull.