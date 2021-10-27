Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Reappoints Brian W. Kruse as Douglas County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the reappointment of Brian W. Kruse as Douglas County Election Commissioner.  Kruse has served as Douglas County Election Commissioner since 2016.

 

Previously, Kruse worked as a Funeral Director in Omaha.  Additionally, he has worked as an Assistant Unclaimed Property Administrator at the State of Nebraska Treasurer’s Office.

 

Kruse holds a Bachelor of Science in History with a Minor in Political Science from Wayne State College.  He is a member of the City of Omaha’s Administrative Board of Appeals, and is the former clerk/treasurer of Sanitary Improvement District 415.  He also served as the President of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association – District 1.

 

Kruse has volunteered for numerous political campaigns and charitable causes.  He is a member at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

 

By law, the Governor appoints the election commissioners for Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster Counties.  The appointment is a four-year term.

