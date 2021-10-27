Infrared Thermometer Market By Product (Handheld, Pocket), By End users (Healthcare, Offices) – Forecast To 2021-2031
Infrared Thermometer Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth 2021 to 2031UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Fact MR Survey, infrared thermometer sales have swelled since they are non-invasive and easy to use. They provide accurate and fast temperature readings and are known to be more hygienic than thermometers that have been in use conventionally. Infrared thermometers are heavily relied on as they provide reliable temperature readings and saves time checking possible signs of infection especially at public places like airports and hospitals.
The demand for infrared thermometers surged exponentially amid COVID-19 outbreak, as they emerged as a highly sought-after solution to maintain social distancing and delivers contact less temperature reading. The use of these thermometers considerably prevented the risk of spread of infectious pathogens including bacteria and viruses, protecting people from contracting contagious diseases.
Key Segments Covered In this Infrared Thermometer Market:
By Product Type
• Handheld Infrared Thermometer
• Pocket Infrared Thermometer
• Fixed Mount Infrared Thermometer
By End users
• Healthcare
• Shopping Malls
• Offices
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
• Middle East and Africa
Key questions answered in Infrared Thermometer Market Survey Report:
1. What is the current scenario and key trends in Infrared Thermometer Market?
2. What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
3. What are the key categories within the Infrared Thermometer segments and their future potential?
4. What are the major Infrared Thermometer Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
5. What is the Infrared Thermometer Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Infrared Thermometers?
Some of the leading infrared thermometer manufacturers are
• Exergen Corp
• Aoss Medical Supply
• Thermo Works
• LCR Hallcrest
• Capitol Scientific
• Dealmed
• Mediaid
• BV Medical
• Angelus Medical
• Optical Equipment
• Foracare Sussie AG.
The aforementioned players are mainly relying on a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, collaborations and acquisitions to expand their market share.
For instance, Exergen Corporation, a key manufacturer of infrared thermometer has recently announced a green cash flow program that accepts out of service thermometers and replaces it with Exergen TAT-5000 and also gives $100 credit. This program by the company basically focuses on reducing waste.
Another key player LCR Hallcrest has been acquired by SpotSee, a global leader in condition monitoring as the company focuses on expanding its temperature portfolio and venturing into new markets.
