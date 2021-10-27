Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on a technical notice of review regarding primary dealers operating in Spain

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday invited public comment on a technical notice of review regarding primary dealers operating in Spain.

Specifically, a bank owned by a Spanish parent company intends to acquire a domestic primary dealer. A primary dealer is a securities brokerâ€‘dealer or other entity that has been approved to be a trading counterparty with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. As a result, the Federal Reserve is required by law to make a specific determination about the respective competitive opportunities in the Spanish and American public debt markets.

Comments must be received within 30 days of the notice's publication in the Federal Register.

