Fishing for Fall Brown Trout in Virginia

Streamer enthusiasts wait all year to target brown trout during the pre-spawn time frame from late September into early November. For fly anglers this is something that we look forward to with anticipation and excitement, not unlike the enthusiasm that the fall rut brings to deer hunters. In this report, Alex McCrickard, DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator, explains some of the basics of brown trout biology and why pre-spawn is his favorite time of year to aggressively fish streamers for some of the biggest fish in the river. Alex covers tactics and techniques to successfully fish streamers in addition to highlighting some of the top brown trout waters across the state.

Learn more about access and regulations for the rivers mentioned in this video:

