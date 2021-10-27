Submit Release
Catfish Stocking Returns to the Commonwealth

By DWR Fisheries

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Fisheries staff will be busy this fall stocking catchable channel catfish in more than 120 waters throughout the state. These stockings will begin during the last week of October and will continue through November.

According to Brendan Delbos, the State Hatchery Superintendent, “The fall catfish stocking program is one of our most popular events with anglers.  This year we will be stocking 80,000 catfish, a 25% increase over last year! These stockings require a significant amount of coordination and wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of our Fisheries and Hatchery staff.”

Fall is a great time to get on the water whether your targeting largemouth bass, trout or channel catfish.  You won’t have to travel far to find great fishing so grab a friend and Fish Local VA!

A list of water to be stocked with channel catfish can be found here:

County Water
Albemarle Lake Albemarle
Albemarle Beaver Creek
Albemarle Chris Greene Lake
Albemarle Mint Springs Lake
Albemarle Totier Creek Lake
Albemarle Walnut Creek Lake
Albemarle Scottsville Lake
Alleghany Clifton Forge Reservoir
Amelia Amelia Lake
Amherst Mill Creek Lake
Appomattox Holliday Lake
Ashland DeJarnette Park Lake
Augusta Braley Pond
Augusta Augusta County Rec. Pond
Augusta Elkhorn Lake
Augusta Hearthstone Lake
Augusta Sherando Lake Lower
Augusta Sherando Lake Upper
Bath Douthat Lake
Bath Rec Pond Lower
Bath Rec Pond Upper
Brunswick Brunswick Lake
Brunswick Great Creek Lake
Buckingham Bear Creek Lake
Buckingham Horsepen Lake
Buckingham JR State Park Ponds (3)
Buckingham Slate River Reservoir
Carroll Lovills Creek Lake
City of Petersburg Wilcox Lake
Cumberland Cumberland ST Forest Lakes(4)
Dickenson Laurel Lake
Fairfax Barton Lake
Fairfax Burke Lake*
Fairfax EC Lawrence Pond (Walney)
Fairfax Fairfax Lake
Fairfax Huntsman Lake
Fairfax Mason Neck Pond
Fairfax Mulligan pond
Fairfax Royal Lake
Fairfax Woodglen Lake
Fauquier Lake Brittle
Fauquier Germantown Lake
Fauquier Phelps Pond
Fauquier Sky Meadows Pond
Fauquier WARF (Warrenton)
Fluvanna Fluvanna Ruritan Lake
Fort Pickett Beavertrail Pond
Fort Pickett Butterwood Pond
Fort Pickett Dearing Pond
Fort Pickett Engineers Pond
Fort Pickett Lewis Pond
Fort Pickett Wonju Pond
Franklin Franklin County Rec Park Pond
Franklin Giley’s Park Pond
Franklin Pond 1
Franklin Pond 2
Frederick Clearbrook Lake
Frederick Frederick Lake
Halifax Connor Lake
Hampton Sandy Bottom Park Pond
Hanover Courthouse Pond
Henrico Crump Park Lake
Henrico Deep Run Park Pond Lower
Henrico Deep Run Park Pond Upper
Henrico Echo Park Pond
Henrico Three Lakes #1
Henry Martinsville Res.
James City Woodstock Pond
JMU Lake Neuman
Lee Keokee Lake
Loudoun Banshee Reeks Pond
Loudoun Claude Moore Lower Pond
Loudoun Claude Moore Upper Pond
Loudoun Franklin Park Pond
Loudoun Sleeter Lake
Louisa Gordonsville Lake
Louisa Northeast Reservoir
Lunenberg Modest Creek Lake
Lunenberg Nottoway Falls Lake
Lunenberg Victoria Reservoir
Mecklenburg Gordon Lake
Nelson Lake Nelson
Nottoway Fort Pickett Reservoir
Nottoway Nottoway Lake
Orange Lake Orange*
Page Arrowhead Lake
Page Bealer’s Ferry Pond
Page Big Gem Pond
Powhatan Powhatan Lake (lower)
Powhatan Powhatan Lake (upper)
Powhatan Powhatan Ponds
Prince Edward Goodwin Lake
Prince Edward Prince Edward Lake
Prince Edward Sandy River Reservoir
Prince Edward Wilcks Lake
Prince William Merrimac Farm WMA Pond
Prince William Silver Lake
Pulaski Gatewood Reservoir
Richmond Bryan Park Lake
Richmond Forest Hill Park Lake
Richmond Swan Lake
Rockbridge Lake Robertson
Rockingham Briery Branch Lake
Rockingham Hone Quarry Lake
Rockingham Shenandoah Lake
Rockingham Silver Lake
Rockingham Slate Lick Lake
Shenandoah Tomahawk Pond
Shenandoah Lake Laura
Smyth Sugar Hollow Pond
Smyth Glade Mountain Ponds (4)
Smyth Hungry Mother Lake
Spotsylvania Anna State Park Pond
Spotsylvania Motts Run Reservoir
Spotsylvania Hunting Run
Stafford Abel Lake
Stafford Curtis Lake
Stafford Long Pond
Staunton Lake Tams
Tazewell Witten Lake
Tazewell Lincolnshire Lake
Washington Hidden Valley Lake
Winchester Wilkins Lake
Wise Wise Reservoir
Wise Big Cherry Reservoir
Wise North Fork Pound Reservoir
Wise (City of Norton) Norton Reservoir (upper)
Wythe Wytheville C. C. Pond
Wythe Rural Retreat Lake

