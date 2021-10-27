Catfish Stocking Returns to the Commonwealth
By DWR Fisheries
Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Fisheries staff will be busy this fall stocking catchable channel catfish in more than 120 waters throughout the state. These stockings will begin during the last week of October and will continue through November.
According to Brendan Delbos, the State Hatchery Superintendent, “The fall catfish stocking program is one of our most popular events with anglers. This year we will be stocking 80,000 catfish, a 25% increase over last year! These stockings require a significant amount of coordination and wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of our Fisheries and Hatchery staff.”
Fall is a great time to get on the water whether your targeting largemouth bass, trout or channel catfish. You won’t have to travel far to find great fishing so grab a friend and Fish Local VA!
A list of water to be stocked with channel catfish can be found here:
|County
|Water
|Albemarle
|Lake Albemarle
|Albemarle
|Beaver Creek
|Albemarle
|Chris Greene Lake
|Albemarle
|Mint Springs Lake
|Albemarle
|Totier Creek Lake
|Albemarle
|Walnut Creek Lake
|Albemarle
|Scottsville Lake
|Alleghany
|Clifton Forge Reservoir
|Amelia
|Amelia Lake
|Amherst
|Mill Creek Lake
|Appomattox
|Holliday Lake
|Ashland
|DeJarnette Park Lake
|Augusta
|Braley Pond
|Augusta
|Augusta County Rec. Pond
|Augusta
|Elkhorn Lake
|Augusta
|Hearthstone Lake
|Augusta
|Sherando Lake Lower
|Augusta
|Sherando Lake Upper
|Bath
|Douthat Lake
|Bath
|Rec Pond Lower
|Bath
|Rec Pond Upper
|Brunswick
|Brunswick Lake
|Brunswick
|Great Creek Lake
|Buckingham
|Bear Creek Lake
|Buckingham
|Horsepen Lake
|Buckingham
|JR State Park Ponds (3)
|Buckingham
|Slate River Reservoir
|Carroll
|Lovills Creek Lake
|City of Petersburg
|Wilcox Lake
|Cumberland
|Cumberland ST Forest Lakes(4)
|Dickenson
|Laurel Lake
|Fairfax
|Barton Lake
|Fairfax
|Burke Lake*
|Fairfax
|EC Lawrence Pond (Walney)
|Fairfax
|Fairfax Lake
|Fairfax
|Huntsman Lake
|Fairfax
|Mason Neck Pond
|Fairfax
|Mulligan pond
|Fairfax
|Royal Lake
|Fairfax
|Woodglen Lake
|Fauquier
|Lake Brittle
|Fauquier
|Germantown Lake
|Fauquier
|Phelps Pond
|Fauquier
|Sky Meadows Pond
|Fauquier
|WARF (Warrenton)
|Fluvanna
|Fluvanna Ruritan Lake
|Fort Pickett
|Beavertrail Pond
|Fort Pickett
|Butterwood Pond
|Fort Pickett
|Dearing Pond
|Fort Pickett
|Engineers Pond
|Fort Pickett
|Lewis Pond
|Fort Pickett
|Wonju Pond
|Franklin
|Franklin County Rec Park Pond
|Franklin
|Giley’s Park Pond
|Franklin
|Pond 1
|Franklin
|Pond 2
|Frederick
|Clearbrook Lake
|Frederick
|Frederick Lake
|Halifax
|Connor Lake
|Hampton
|Sandy Bottom Park Pond
|Hanover
|Courthouse Pond
|Henrico
|Crump Park Lake
|Henrico
|Deep Run Park Pond Lower
|Henrico
|Deep Run Park Pond Upper
|Henrico
|Echo Park Pond
|Henrico
|Three Lakes #1
|Henry
|Martinsville Res.
|James City
|Woodstock Pond
|JMU
|Lake Neuman
|Lee
|Keokee Lake
|Loudoun
|Banshee Reeks Pond
|Loudoun
|Claude Moore Lower Pond
|Loudoun
|Claude Moore Upper Pond
|Loudoun
|Franklin Park Pond
|Loudoun
|Sleeter Lake
|Louisa
|Gordonsville Lake
|Louisa
|Northeast Reservoir
|Lunenberg
|Modest Creek Lake
|Lunenberg
|Nottoway Falls Lake
|Lunenberg
|Victoria Reservoir
|Mecklenburg
|Gordon Lake
|Nelson
|Lake Nelson
|Nottoway
|Fort Pickett Reservoir
|Nottoway
|Nottoway Lake
|Orange
|Lake Orange*
|Page
|Arrowhead Lake
|Page
|Bealer’s Ferry Pond
|Page
|Big Gem Pond
|Powhatan
|Powhatan Lake (lower)
|Powhatan
|Powhatan Lake (upper)
|Powhatan
|Powhatan Ponds
|Prince Edward
|Goodwin Lake
|Prince Edward
|Prince Edward Lake
|Prince Edward
|Sandy River Reservoir
|Prince Edward
|Wilcks Lake
|Prince William
|Merrimac Farm WMA Pond
|Prince William
|Silver Lake
|Pulaski
|Gatewood Reservoir
|Richmond
|Bryan Park Lake
|Richmond
|Forest Hill Park Lake
|Richmond
|Swan Lake
|Rockbridge
|Lake Robertson
|Rockingham
|Briery Branch Lake
|Rockingham
|Hone Quarry Lake
|Rockingham
|Shenandoah Lake
|Rockingham
|Silver Lake
|Rockingham
|Slate Lick Lake
|Shenandoah
|Tomahawk Pond
|Shenandoah
|Lake Laura
|Smyth
|Sugar Hollow Pond
|Smyth
|Glade Mountain Ponds (4)
|Smyth
|Hungry Mother Lake
|Spotsylvania
|Anna State Park Pond
|Spotsylvania
|Motts Run Reservoir
|Spotsylvania
|Hunting Run
|Stafford
|Abel Lake
|Stafford
|Curtis Lake
|Stafford
|Long Pond
|Staunton
|Lake Tams
|Tazewell
|Witten Lake
|Tazewell
|Lincolnshire Lake
|Washington
|Hidden Valley Lake
|Winchester
|Wilkins Lake
|Wise
|Wise Reservoir
|Wise
|Big Cherry Reservoir
|Wise
|North Fork Pound Reservoir
|Wise (City of Norton)
|Norton Reservoir (upper)
|Wythe
|Wytheville C. C. Pond
|Wythe
|Rural Retreat Lake