Catfish Stocking Returns to the Commonwealth

By DWR Fisheries

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Fisheries staff will be busy this fall stocking catchable channel catfish in more than 120 waters throughout the state. These stockings will begin during the last week of October and will continue through November.

According to Brendan Delbos, the State Hatchery Superintendent, “The fall catfish stocking program is one of our most popular events with anglers. This year we will be stocking 80,000 catfish, a 25% increase over last year! These stockings require a significant amount of coordination and wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of our Fisheries and Hatchery staff.”

Fall is a great time to get on the water whether your targeting largemouth bass, trout or channel catfish. You won’t have to travel far to find great fishing so grab a friend and Fish Local VA!

A list of water to be stocked with channel catfish can be found here: