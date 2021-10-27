November 21st declared as Tamil Eelam National Flag Day: TGTE
"Parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) convened in a special session and declared November 21st as the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day"
Tamil Eelam National Flag flies to herald the message that Tamil Eelam State would soon stand together with other states in the int'l arena, including the UN, on the basis of sovereignty & equality”NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
On the 24th of October 2021, the parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) convened in a special session and declared November 21st as the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day.
The TGTE Prime Minister, Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, moved the draft resolution which was debated by the members of the TGTE Parliament and adopted by acclamation.
Rudrakumaran in his opening speech noted that it was a happy coincidence that 76 years ago on October 24, 1945, the United Nations charter was ratified by the major powers and came into effect. During the debate, he also noted that the U.S. National Flag was adopted on June 14 of 1777 and on May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation deeming June 14 as Flag Day.
The resolution passed by the TGTE parliament said that the “National Flag shines as the national symbol of the Tamil Eelam Nation emerging as tomorrow’s independent state of Tamil Eelam”. It also said that the National Flag has added a new element in the history of the people of Tamil Eelam, as they begin saluting the flag and singing the Flag Anthem even before the independent state formally comes into being.
The TGTE parliament’s resolution further said that the Tamil Eelam National Flag flies to herald the message that the Tamil Eelam State would soon stand together with all other states in the international arena, including the United Nations, on the basis of sovereignty and equality.
The TGTE is making arrangements for people around the world to celebrate the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day. In this connection, arrangements are being made to distribute National flag pins, miniature flags, flag buttons and stickers, etc. There will be two arts-related contests organized, one for poetry and one for drawing. There are also arrangements being made to choreograph a Flag Day dance.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte-us.org
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn