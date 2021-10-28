Exlites Holdings International Inc. Announces Progress for the Patented Electric Vehicle Range extender
Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:EXHI)TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: EXHI), an innovative company focused on green energy, medical, consumer health products, and consumer products, today announced it has completed its initial testing and the company is in the process of installing the patented unit on a popular electric vehicle.
"We have diligently been working and refining the patented unit. We have established baseline that shows the charging capabilities significantly extend the range of today’s electric vehicles. Our patented unit is an add on aftermarket part. This is a big breakthrough for the company and we look forward to having success in this market." Stated Mark Julian, President of EXHI.
To learn more about EXHI please visit the Exlites Holdings International Inc website at www.exlitesholdings.us.
About Exlites Holdings International Inc. (www.exlitesholdings.us)
Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: EXHI)
EXHI is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC markets. The company’s objective is to expand its client base both medical and consumer products, to generate a growing market and expand our current product offerings. The company has experience in several facets from manufacturing, marketing, distribution and relationships. Within the medical space the company has proprietary, patented and patent pending products, utilizing distribution which they are in the process of maximizing. The company manufactures, distributes and bills medical products. The company has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, innovation and creativity, joint ventures, consumer health care goods and growing and scaling companies for profits and divestiture.
Established Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by EXHI. The public filings, if any, of Exlites Holdings International Inc. (OTC Pink: EXHI) may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. EXHI cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, EXHI does not undertake, and EXHI specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.
Media Relations
Exlites Holdings International, Inc.
+1 813-321-9551
info@exlitesholdings.us