Suffolk Federal Credit Union Partners with Insuritas

One of New York's top credit unions has partnered with Insuritas to launch an embedded, full-service, digital insurance agency platform

Suffolk FCU will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members' insurance needs, delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.” — Jeffrey Chesky, Chairman and CEO of Insuritas

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suffolk FCU ranked as one of New York's top credit unions, has partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering insurance brokerage services to Suffolk's more than 64,000 members. The new insurance agency, a credit union service organization (CUSO) wholly owned by Suffolk, is expected to launch in early 2022. It will be engineered to offer personal, ancillary, and commercial insurance products, supporting Suffolk's commitment to providing the widest array of financial products and services to their members.

The agency will include more than 40 carrier partners and will offer products including life, home, renter's, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among many others.

"We're delighted to announce our relationship with Suffolk and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the credit union and its members," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our relationship, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas' Embedded Agency as a Service' platform, is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

