Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer Discusses How to Choose the Right Golf Club for the Shot

Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer Discussed How to Choose the Right Golf Club for the ShotFAYETTEVILLE,, ARKANSAS, USA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a wide variety of golf clubs available. And with the advent of hybrids, the number of choices available can be overwhelming for the average golfer, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer for the Razorbacks. Luckily, picking the right club for the shot is easy once the right questions are asked and answered.
Know the Types of Golf Clubs Says Taylor Moore Arkansas Golfer
Woods
The “woods” group of golf clubs are so-called because the club heads used to be made of wood, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer. They have large heads--typically the largest of all the clubs--that extend several inches to the sides and from front to back. They also have the longest shafts. This extra length and exposed area provide extra drive.
Drivers are typically used for the longest shots. When teeing off, for example.
Irons
Irons are numbered (2 through 9) and the heads are made of solid metal (hence, “irons”). These heads are much smaller than the drivers’ heads, often by several inches. They are also flat and angled. This is why they are also commonly referred to as “blades”. The angled face of the head, or the “loft”, grips and spins the ball, giving more control over the shot, but less distance than the drivers.
These clubs are typically used on fairway shots, shots from the tee, or for short holes, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer.
Hybrids
Hybrids are relatively new to the golfing world--only introduced and popularized in the late nineties and early noughties. The clubhead of a hybrid is basically a combination of a driver and an iron. They are numbered in the same sequence as the irons (9-hybrid, 3-hybrid, etc.) to make it easier for golfers to choose the correct club. Hybrids are generally easier to use than irons, and many golfers favor them heavily over the smaller iron clubs.
These clubs are used in the same way that irons are--for fairway shots, shots from the tee, or for short holes.
Wedges
Wedges are technically a subset of the iron clubs, explains Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer. They just have much more dramatically angled heads to achieve more height in a swing. The extra height can help tremendously when a ball is stuck in a sandpit or on a tiered green.
These clubs are generally used for short approaches onto the green, chips and pitches, and getting out of sand traps.
Putters
And last but not least, putters. These are the most specialized type of golf club. This means that they come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, each meant to help with a different type of terrain or shot, says Taylor Moore Arkansas golfer.
These clubs are used almost exclusively on the putting green during the last few strokes of the game.
