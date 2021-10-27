Influencer Marketing Market Statistics: Actually a Good Investment Option in Current Scenario, Report

Container Monitoring

Substantial increase in media consumption & recent growth in social media apps such as Instagram and Tik-Tok is the major factor like to boost growth of market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Substantial increase in media consumption and recent growth in social media apps such as Instagram and Tik-Tok is the major factor expected to boost growth of the market. However, inauthentic social media activity and budget concerns hampers the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and machine learning for influencer marketing is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the influencer marketing market.

Impact of COVID -19 Pandemic on Influencer Marketing Market:

• Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virus, people are bound to sit at home, consuming more online content, owing to which there is a substantial increase in media consumption. Brands have moves toward influencer marketing to spread information and create awareness by finding unique ways to provide value to their customers.

• Influencers can also act as spear headers to generate awareness to millions of their followers related to corona virus.

