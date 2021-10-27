Collaboration Software Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Collaboration Collaboration Software Market Market

Due to growth remote culture all across the globe and adoption of work from home culture in many organizations fuel the demand of collaboration software.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in shift of organizations toward online platforms is the major factor that drives growth of the market. In addition, encouraging remote work culture by organizations is expected to supplement the market growth. However, lack of technical expertise hampers growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of internet of things (IoT) with devices and artificial intelligence (AI) across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global collaboration software market.

Major players include : Adobe Inc., Avaya Inc., AT and T, Blackboard Inc., AudioCodes Limited, Cisco Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation , Mitel Networks Corp., Oracle, and Slack.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the collaboration software market in 2020.

• To encourage social distancing, businesses have shifted to online mode to run their operations, collaboration software would help companies to setup effective communication between employees working on the same project remotely and share files easily on the network.

