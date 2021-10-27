Submit Release
GiftChill Brings Online Discounted Gift Cards into Cryptocurrency Era

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online gift card store GiftChill has moved to adopt the popularity of cryptocurrency, enabling customers to use Bitcoin and similar payments.

GiftChill’s site now accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, with all transactions handled through trusted payment platform, CoinBase.

Customers can easily find ideal gift cards for all the family from Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play to Fortnite V-bucks, Nintendo Store and PlayStation Network.

Buying gift cards via cryptocurrency allows shoppers to rely less on banking and enables low transaction fees, faster payment processing, and complete user autonomy over their accounts. 

Their gift cards come with different values and can be used in other regions, whether it is the UK, Europe, or global-based. Their store allows users to narrow down search options to find those amongst the 200+ cards that best suit their needs.

The GiftChill team comprises crypto enthusiasts who are excited to blaze a new trail in the digital frontier to enable their customers to take advantage of weekly offers on more than 100 different gift cards. In the near future, it plans to reveal daily deals as well.
GiftChill was created to be the one-stop shop for gift card purchases online and enable tech-savvy users who understand cryptocurrency, ease of using crypto transactions.
The online store was built to address five principles: instant delivery, validity verification for cards; sourcing details of all their cards; and ease of buying.

For more information about GiftChill’s deals and how to use cryptocurrency on their website, visit their website at 
https://www.giftchill.co.uk.

