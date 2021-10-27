Fitness App Market Statistics 2021: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth

Fitness App Market

Rise in urbanization has evolved the lifestyle of middle-class population with growth in health consciousness across, which boosts Fftness app market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in use of fitness mobile applications and increase in demand for wearable fitness tracker devices among individuals across the globe are the major factors that drive growth of the fitness app market. However, many health apps raise data privacy concerns, which is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of digital transformation among healthcare industry, especially in developing countries is an opportunistic factor for the global fitness app market.

Major players analyzed include Calorie Counter & Diet, Fitbit, Inc., Grand apps, JEFIT Inc., J & J Official 7min workout, My fitness Pal, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Nike Training Club App, Sworkit, and Yoga Studio.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• As the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the world, many industries are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. However, industries such as fitness and healthcare are gaining traction in this COVID – 19 pandemics with positive impact via their apps.

• Owing to lockdown initiatives adopted by many countries, fitness centers such as gyms and other fitness clubs are closed. This has led to high adoption of fitness apps as people have started workouts at home, which, in turn, supports the growth of the market.

