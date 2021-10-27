Container Monitoring Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Container Monitoring Market

Container-based monitoring technologies enable the hosting of micro-services and allow bundling of applications that enables easy deployment and utilization.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of cloud-based technologies, need for easier implementation than virtualization, and need for firms to continuously focus on digital transformations act as major drivers in the container monitoring market. However, monitoring container sprawl can hamper growth of the market. Contrarily, advancements of DevOps is an opportunistic factor for the global market.

Major players analyzed include AppDynamics, Inc., BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace LLC, IBM Corporation, SignalEx, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Sysdig, Inc., and Wavefront

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Zoom, Inc. has become a dominant player in the COVID-19 technology impact. Interest for video conferencing solutions is on the rise during the crisis. In March, Zoom reported 200 million daily users, up from 10 million in December 2019.

• Organizations are required to take proactive steps by advising their staff and customers to be more vigilant and cautious, especially when opening links, emails, or documents related to the subject COVID-19. They should ensure that their detection and alerting capabilities are functional, while keeping an eye on the impact of having many remote workers.

