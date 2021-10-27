Public Hearing to be held December 2 on update to NC Environmental Policy Act rules

Raleigh, NC

Oct 15, 2021

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to its 15A NCAC 01C “Conformity with North Carolina Environmental Policy Act” rules as part of the required rule review and readoption process set forth in N.C. Gen. Stat. §150B-21.3A. The hearing will be held via Webex on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 5:00pm.

The purpose of this public hearing is to allow interested persons to submit oral comments regarding the DEQ’s proposed amendments to 15A NCAC 01C, which relate to the N.C. Environmental Policy Act.

The proposed amendments are intended to clarify existing language and update the rules to reflect statutory changes.

Based on the Regulatory Impact Analysis, the current proposed changes will not have any fiscal impacts on the State or local governments or the regulated community.

Anyone wishing speak at the hearing, should register before 5 pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, using the following registration form: https://forms.office.com/g/ESsj4Jzfkq.

Event link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=efa9744ccc8b4b8711e6ffe493ca18a2b Event date and time: Thursday, December 2, 2021 5 pm EST Event password: NCDEQ Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL | Access code: 2437 801 8812

The public is also invited to comment in writing on the proposed changes. Written comments must be received by DEQ no later than 5 p.m. on December 14, 2021. Please email written comments to jennifer.everett@ncdenr.gov. Please include “15A NCAC 01C” in the email’s subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Jennifer Everett, 1601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1601.

The proposed permanent rules and supporting documents are available online here.

