Clarity Travel Technology Solutions welcomes Qantas as live NDC Direct Technology Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Travel Technology Solutions (Clarity TTS) continues its successful influence in the travel industry by partnering with Qantas. The partnership between the travel tech company and Australia’s national carrier demonstrates that prestigious airline companies understand the importance of seamless, efficient technology in order to thrive in the mercurial world of travel.
Clarity TTS has garnered a reputation as one of the leading travel technology companies in the world. The company has made a name for themselves by providing effortless and customized integration systems using New Distribution Capabilities. New Distribution Capability (NDC) is an IATA-led initiative that uses an XML-based data transmission standard to improve an airline’s ability to sell and market its products.
Of the partnership between Clarity TTS and Qantas, Clarity TTS CEO Thava Tharmalingam said, “We understand our customers and their needs when it comes to consuming content. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is excited to partner with Qantas to ensure we deliver NDC via the Qantas Distribution Platform and meet customers’ needs. Travel partners can consume content in two different ways, by signing onto our user-friendly Travel Marketplace called ClaritySSO, or they can integrate our ClarityNDC API to their online booking engine which both are connected to the Qantas Distribution Platform. Not everyone has the resources or experience to develop NDC, but Clarity TTS has done the heavy lifting for our travel partners saving them time and money.”
Qantas Executive Manager, Global Sales & Distribution, Igor Kwiatkowski, said, “Despite the significant impact of COVID airlines globally, Qantas remains committed to progressing our NDC program with our key agency and technology partners like Clarity Travel Technology Solutions. As we continue to launch new features through the Qantas Distribution Platform, this new partnership will help deliver richer content and a better experience to more of our customers and agency partners around the globe.”
The ClaritySSO Travel Marketplace provides travel partners to search, book, ticket, rebook, reissue, void, refund, and book ancillaries for their travelers. Through ClaritySSO, partners have access to a variety of content, special offers, and richer content which delivers a better experience for Agency Partners and their customers. An additional benefit is that the purchase process is secure and transparent.
Clarity TTS an IATA Certified Level 4 NDC Aggregator continues its mission to advance the travel industry with structured high performing solutions that are cost-effective. Establishing a partnership with Qantas, through the Qantas Distribution Platform, proves that their focus and determination is working.
For more on Qantas’ NDC Program, visit qantas.com/distributionplatform
About Qantas: Founded in regional Queensland in 1920 – as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services – Qantas has played a central role in the development of the Australian and international aviation industry. Today the Qantas Group is a diverse global aviation business, comprising Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, the Jetstar low-cost carrier group and Qantas Loyalty. Qantas is ranked the world’s safest airline by AirlineRatings.com, and holds many major awards for service, food and wine, technology and innovation.
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions: Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc. is a leading global provider of innovative technology solutions that contributes towards the evolution of leveraging business excellence for Airlines, Online Travel Agencies, TMC's, DMC’s, and Consolidators. Their technology-driven solutions are designed to accelerate customer satisfaction across touchpoints through establishing effective operations automation. ClarityTTS has built a reputation for over a decade and prides itself on being the travel industry's preferred technology & distribution partner by the top airlines and hotel chains across several regions. This travel technology company specializes in providing advanced Internet Booking Engines and highly-efficient API integrated travel technology solutions for its global customers. They have expertise in offering travel technology services across six countries, owning its headquarters in Ontario, Canada and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Sri Lanka.
For more information, please visit our website (www.claritytts.com) and (www.clarityndc.com)
Chief Public Relations Officer
Clarity TTS has garnered a reputation as one of the leading travel technology companies in the world. The company has made a name for themselves by providing effortless and customized integration systems using New Distribution Capabilities. New Distribution Capability (NDC) is an IATA-led initiative that uses an XML-based data transmission standard to improve an airline’s ability to sell and market its products.
Of the partnership between Clarity TTS and Qantas, Clarity TTS CEO Thava Tharmalingam said, “We understand our customers and their needs when it comes to consuming content. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is excited to partner with Qantas to ensure we deliver NDC via the Qantas Distribution Platform and meet customers’ needs. Travel partners can consume content in two different ways, by signing onto our user-friendly Travel Marketplace called ClaritySSO, or they can integrate our ClarityNDC API to their online booking engine which both are connected to the Qantas Distribution Platform. Not everyone has the resources or experience to develop NDC, but Clarity TTS has done the heavy lifting for our travel partners saving them time and money.”
Qantas Executive Manager, Global Sales & Distribution, Igor Kwiatkowski, said, “Despite the significant impact of COVID airlines globally, Qantas remains committed to progressing our NDC program with our key agency and technology partners like Clarity Travel Technology Solutions. As we continue to launch new features through the Qantas Distribution Platform, this new partnership will help deliver richer content and a better experience to more of our customers and agency partners around the globe.”
The ClaritySSO Travel Marketplace provides travel partners to search, book, ticket, rebook, reissue, void, refund, and book ancillaries for their travelers. Through ClaritySSO, partners have access to a variety of content, special offers, and richer content which delivers a better experience for Agency Partners and their customers. An additional benefit is that the purchase process is secure and transparent.
Clarity TTS an IATA Certified Level 4 NDC Aggregator continues its mission to advance the travel industry with structured high performing solutions that are cost-effective. Establishing a partnership with Qantas, through the Qantas Distribution Platform, proves that their focus and determination is working.
For more on Qantas’ NDC Program, visit qantas.com/distributionplatform
About Qantas: Founded in regional Queensland in 1920 – as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services – Qantas has played a central role in the development of the Australian and international aviation industry. Today the Qantas Group is a diverse global aviation business, comprising Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, the Jetstar low-cost carrier group and Qantas Loyalty. Qantas is ranked the world’s safest airline by AirlineRatings.com, and holds many major awards for service, food and wine, technology and innovation.
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions: Clarity Travel Technology Solutions Inc. is a leading global provider of innovative technology solutions that contributes towards the evolution of leveraging business excellence for Airlines, Online Travel Agencies, TMC's, DMC’s, and Consolidators. Their technology-driven solutions are designed to accelerate customer satisfaction across touchpoints through establishing effective operations automation. ClarityTTS has built a reputation for over a decade and prides itself on being the travel industry's preferred technology & distribution partner by the top airlines and hotel chains across several regions. This travel technology company specializes in providing advanced Internet Booking Engines and highly-efficient API integrated travel technology solutions for its global customers. They have expertise in offering travel technology services across six countries, owning its headquarters in Ontario, Canada and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Sri Lanka.
For more information, please visit our website (www.claritytts.com) and (www.clarityndc.com)
Chief Public Relations Officer
Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
+1 416-223-2800
pr@claritytts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn