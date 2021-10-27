New 2021 Tips For A Successful Yard Sale
EINPresswire.com/ -- For many, the next best opportunity to make some extra cash is by holding a yard sale. This can be an easy way to get rid of old items that are taking up space in the home and making money simultaneously. But before a homeowner decides to hold one, there are several things they should consider. For example, what day will work for everyone involved? What type of items do they want to sell? How much are they willing to spend on advertising the event? To help answer these questions, we have compiled six tips for hosting a successful yard sale.
1. Set an opening time and close time
When homeowners decide it is time to have a yard sale, they will need to decide on a start and end time. If the yard sale is within the homeowner’s neighborhood, they often try for an earlier date so people can come before work or school starts. However, if this option isn’t available, it may be better to choose a Sunday morning as starting time since more customers are out during that day.
2. Have a variety of items to sell
If a homeowner only has a few items, this may not be the best route to go. Instead, if possible, they should try and have a variety of things that are sold so people will want to come back for more sales in the future. For example, suppose there is furniture, clothes, or other types of household products being sold. In that case, it may entice customers who would otherwise buy one item at a time from different people.
3. Price items at a reasonable price point
When most people go to a yard sale, they don’t expect to spend a fortune. However, those having a yard sale should make sure they price their items at a reasonable point. If the prices are too high, people may not want to purchase anything and instead go elsewhere for better deals. Plus, if someone decides to buy multiple items from one person, it might be difficult or impossible to keep track of how much everything costs when combined.
To help with this process, there are several websites where people can find prices for different items. For example, if someone has an old record player they want to sell at the yard sale, there are several resources online that could give them a general idea of what it might be worth in today’s market.
For furniture and other larger items like this, one may also consider using this strategy.
4. Include signs that are easy to read with transparent prices on them
Before someone has a yard sale, they should clearly write out the pricing of each item or group of items. This will make it easier for potential customers to see the price and decide if they want to buy something. If items are priced too high, people may not want to look at them, or they may try negotiating with the homeowner before making a purchase.
5. Have good signage, so people know where the sale is located and how much it costs for admission or parking
Advertising is a great way to get people to come to someone’s yard sale. Putting up signs in town or at the end of the street can help advertise when and where the yard sale is located. In addition, there are many affordable yard sale signs at discount stores which will make it easy to promote the yard sale.
6. Get permission from the homeowner association before holding a yard sale in front of other homes
Many homeowner associations have rules about doing yard sales. Before someone decides to hold one, they should get permission from their association or check the bylaws of their neighborhood. If not allowed in an area, it could cause problems with other homeowners who may think there is too much traffic and noise because people are over all day long.
If there are leftover items after a yard sale, homeowners should call a junk removal company to care for any items they cannot keep.
Bill Kizewski
Bill Kizewski
