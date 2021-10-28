Innovative Mobile Learning Game for STEM Education Launches on iPhone and Android

Offering an engaging world of both learning and entertainment, The Ant Game allows teens to learn science, biology and ecology while having fun with friends.

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthopper Development, a human-focused global design and innovation firm, is pleased to announce the release of its newly designed mobile simulation, The Ant Game . The research-based game design provides a platform for teenage students to compete with friends, make free choices for their gameplay, and just have fun while learning about STEM. The game is now available for free on the Apple and Google app stores.With its debut in 2017 at one of the nation’s largest natural history museums, The Ant Game embodies a unique environment for teenagers to learn science, biology, and ecology through simulations. In the game, the player chooses the single-player or a dual-player mode. Two opposing ant colonies fight or scare each other away. Players interact with a complex, ant colony system by reinforcing pheromone trails and adding sources of food to their system. The objective of the game is to grow a larger colony of ants, and the biggest colony wins.Reviewers praised The Ant Game's music, visuals, and gameplay, calling it “a compelling learning experience.” The philosophy behind the game design was validated by academic research conducted by Northwestern University’s Center for Connected Learning and Computer-Based Modeling (CCL), dedicated to the creative use of technology to deepen learning. The game motivates students to learn and engage with the STEM-related content as they form a functional understanding of ant colonies and the mechanisms for action in the simulation.“The idea for the game came to me more than a decade ago when I went on a Watson Fellowship around the world to develop agent-based models of ant colonies,” says Dr. Kit Martin, the founder of Anthopper Development and a recent Ph.D. graduate from CCL. “I have been interested in entomology since I was a child. After I started working with teenage students to develop educational experiments that teach complex systems at Northwestern, I knew there could be a more fun and engaging way to learn about STEM topics, and I set about creating The Ant Game.”The Ant Game complies with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) adopted in schools across at least 20 states and the District of Columbia. The associated research studies have been presented at the American Educational Research Association (AERA), National Association for Research in Science Teaching (NARST), and International Society of the Learning Sciences (ISLS) conferences.The game does not collect personal information or location data of its users and is safe for self-guided play outside the classroom. It will also be available in various languages internationally for both Android and iOS.For more information about The Ant Game, please visit https://www.gettheantgame.com About the Founder of Anthopper DevelopmentDr. Kit Martin is an assistant professor at Pennsylvania State University’s College of Education at the Center for Science and the Schools. Dr. Martin’s background lies in developing agent-based simulations and has a passion for VR, AR, machine learning, and affective computing. He has published 27 peer-reviewed papers and pieces of educational software in these research areas.Dr. Martin received a Master of Development Practice (MDP) in sustainable development from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and a Ph.D. in learning science from Northwestern University. Additionally, he attended Bard College, where he obtained his B.A. in history.