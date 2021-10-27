Top Coach Is Setting A Challenge to Discover Yourself, Give Back and Take Life to The Next Level
Anyone Who Wants To Discover Who The **** They Are Should Read This Book”BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultant and author, Michelle Margaret Marques, launches her book, where she aims to inspire millions of people across the globe to embrace their true identity.
— Steve D Sims Author of Bluefishing
Michelle Margaret Marques is known for her unconventional way of bringing out the best from people and she has continued in the pursuit of challenging people to take the next big step as she publishes her book titled Who The **** Are You – Shift Your Identity! Shift Your Life!. The thought leader, consultant, and founder of Michelle Margaret Marques Global aims to touch the lives of millions of people worldwide, sharing easy-to-implement tips, inspirational stories, and modern wisdom.
A visionary, entrepreneur, world-travelling mind-shift consultant, special advisor, and single mum. Michelle is, undoubtedly, a rare and unique expression of a human being who is dedicated to helping others remember who they are and create a life they truly adore.
Synopsis: Who The **** Are You?—Shift Your Identity! Shift Your Life!
"From the “anti-guru” author of Rebel Woman; a frank, harrowing, and inspiring tale about her journey to becoming an empowered woman and business owner, along with practical advice for you.
Now she's back with Who The **** Are You?—doubling down on how you can shift your identity and your life. In this refreshingly raw and unfiltered, how-to guide, Michelle Margaret Marques serves up proven science, easy-to-follow concepts, actionable advice, inspiring stories, modern wisdom, and opportunities for reflection to help you remember your true self.
Being yourself should be the easiest thing you do. Yet, instead of leaning in to who we are, we fight for what limits us, listen to others instead of our intuition, and allow ourselves to be robbed of our potential.
From mindset and money to family and relationships, to health and lifestyle, Michelle disrupts the fluffy and flowery personal growth fads popularized by self-proclaimed experts and pseudo-gurus. In Who The **** Are You?, Michelle helps you discover your real, limitless self, your true purpose, and that your greatest source of life is You.
By the end of this book, you will have a better understanding of the stories standing in the way of you being your best self. You’ll understand who you are, how to love yourself as you are, how to live a well-crafted life, and you’ll have a myriad of tools to help you never forget who you were born to be."
Millions of people in different parts of the world often require some push to reach their potential. Unfortunately, this help is not always available, leading to untapped talent being wasted. However, Michelle Margaret Marques looks poised to change this narrative, working with people from all walks through different platforms, including her book, Who The **** Are You.
The author aims to promote self-discovery, helping readers to discover their limitless self, their life purpose, and their powers. In addition to the book, Michelle is also utilising her platform to help end child marriage and keep millions of girls in education, with the creation of Project Elise further substantiating this claim. The mother of four and a grandmother to one is championing the cause to support projects that help save women and children from human trafficking and child marriage by donating a portion of the company’s profit to foundations that fight to change these issues.
“Building a more equitable world for my daughter, CeCe, means supporting girls and youth around the world to step into their power as leaders. I have chosen to support several causes. My company will be raising funds and awareness, as well as donating 1% of the profit from every one of my books, online programs and group coaching programs sold,” said Michelle Margaret Marques.
The unapologetic, fierce and authentic rebel has been able to impact the lives of people, irrespective of her location, with many describing her life as a testament to what living with courage and purpose looks like.
For more information about Michelle Margaret Marques and her innovative life-changing projects, visit - https://www.michellemargaretmarques.life.
Buy the book on Amazon U.K. https://amzn.to/3jlGkGj USA https://amzn.to/3aQuAHk
