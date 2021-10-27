Augustine Beach Boat Ramp Continues Temporary Closures for Dredging Through Nov. 11

DNREC’s Augustine Beach Boat Ramp is undergoing maintenance dredging for the ramp’s access channel.

Periodic closures of the Augustine Beach Boat Ramp near Port Penn and adjacent intertidal beach located on the south side of the existing rock groin will continue through Nov. 11 due to weather conditions delaying completion of the maintenance dredging project for the boat ramp access channel, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today.

Over this time period, the boat ramp will be closed from 8 a.m. each Monday until 5 p.m. each Thursday, reopening from 5 p.m. each Thursday until 8 a.m. the following Monday. The site parking lot will remain open for the duration of the dredging project.

Weather permitting, the maintenance dredging project at the Augustine Beach Boat Ramp is expected to be completed, with full access restored, by Nov. 11.

Boaters who regularly use the Augustine Beach Boat Ramp can alternately use the Fort DuPont Boat Ramp, located approximately five miles north in Delaware City.

For more information, please call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

