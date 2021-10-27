Submit Release
Company success story: Agropur

Company: Agropur

Products: Agropur is North America’s largest producer of whey protein and makes about 1 billion pounds of cheese each year.

Locations: In Wisconsin, Agropur operates facilities in La Crosse, Appleton, Little Chute, Weyauwega and Luxemburg.

Employees: About 850 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin expansion: Agropur is constructing a $168 million state-of-the-art cheesemaking facility in Little Chute. “Having a new state-of-the-art facility in Little Chute will help us solidify our leadership position in the dairy industry,” says Agropur U.S. President Doug Simon. “Beyond speed and efficiency, the process and equipment will provide greater flexibility and will allow Agropur to offer a broader line of products to meet our customers’ needs. With this new plant, we’re increasing production capacity so Agropur can help our clients live up to their brand promises.”

The new plant will increase Agropur’s demand for milk—most of which is purchased from farms within a 40-mile radius of the facility. The plant’s milk needs are expected to go from about 300 million to 750 million pounds annually. Agropur anticipates spending nearly $60 million more per year on Wisconsin milk.

Wisconsin business environment benefits: WEDC has awarded Agropur up to $4.5 million in performance-based tax credits for the company’s investment in the new Little Chute facility and the creation of 54 new full-time jobs over the next four years. As an incentive, the village of Little Chute sold 24.5 acres needed for the new facility and valued at more than $1.2 million to Agropur for $1.

