While a former (IRGC) commander, Brig. Gen. Abedin Khorram was about to start his speech as the new governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province: another man stepped on the stage, rushed towards the speaker, and slapped him in the face.

The tussling between the assaulted and the assailant was soon interrupted by security forces and organizers who took the latter off stage. As the drama was recorded from start to end, it soon made headlines across Iran and beyond.

Contrary to statements from Abedin Khorram that were broadcast via state media, this wasn't the first encounter between the two. the attacker was IRGC Lieutenant Colonel Jafar Alizadeh, a member of the IRGC.

Former Official Confirms Khamenei's Failure in Consolidating Power in the Regime. The slap has turned into a major spectacle throughout the entire political arena in Iran.

The radio clip exposes that the Iranian regime was informed about the downing of a Ukrainian plane by IRGC. The Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Should Be Disbanded.

Arman daily also wrote: "If anyone who is going to get into trouble attacks senior executives and beats them up, as the saying goes, then no one is safe. It won't stop here.

Despite foreign media translating the slap as a 'security breach,' there is more than meets the eye. Although this seems to sound like a fight between two old rivals at arms, state media cared enough to understand the complexity.