Augurisk Now's Risk Explorer allows you to explore and navigate risks in the US With Few Simple Steps

October 2021. We live in a modern world where everyone is prone to any risk. Not only are people moving into risky areas without knowing it or being prepared for it, but even when they know about the dangers, they have no way of quantifying the level of danger there. Most importantly, they cannot look at the risk data and understand it fast.



Navigating through risks has become a part of our everyday life. Every time someone makes a decision about where to live or about the finest location for their company, they must evaluate all the hazards.

It's critical to be aware of all the potential hazards you may encounter in your everyday life, especially if you have kids or pets. You must educate yourself about every hazard so that you are prepared for it when it occurs.

A hazard and risk assessment company based in New York, Augurisk, has introduced a new feature for subscribers on its free mobile app Augurisk Now. The Risk Explorer component of the new Augurisk Now's Risk Explorer helps users to visualize and comprehend the danger of any location they are interested in.

How Does Augurisk Work?

This innovative feature is developed with users' safety in mind. Augurisk allows them to navigate and explore all risks associated with potential natural disasters like hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, and wildfires. Using its interactive map, users can look at nearby crime rates or quickly see what kind of natural disasters might affect their houses.

The free mobile app allows subscribers to know exactly where they should live by providing detailed risk information. Furthermore, the new feature helps them keep their children away from hazardous locations and buildings, giving them more freedom while knowing what kind of risk they face.

By finding out all the risks in a particular area, subscribers can make better decisions for themselves, their family, or friends. For example, a user from New York can see if he wants to relocate somewhere in Florida or California. Furthermore, Risk Explorer will tell how they can make their new residence more secure with the proper measures.

How Can We Use Augurisk in Real-life Scenario?

Tornadoes and hurricanes are common occurrences in the States. Augurisk Now can help people living in the United States prepare for any calamity. The software eliminates the uncertainty of what to do if you're concerned about any disasters. It provides risk assessments on wildfires and earthquakes, as well as air quality measurements in your region; it also informs you when storms or floods are likely to hit so you can be prepared.

Crime is on the rise in the United States to a new peak, and individuals are seeking ways to protect themselves. Augurisk Now provides a solution by notifying subscribers of an increase in reported criminal activities near their location. Mohamed Mezian, the Founder of Augurisk, says that his goal is to assist people and businesses in better preparing their future.

With crime on the rise, Augurisk Now app is a straightforward option for providing peace of mind. This function allows users to take charge of their safety and make better judgments. In addition, the Augurisk Now app gives data on both natural and man-made disasters, allowing locals to feel more at ease with access to this type of information.

About Augurisk

Augurisk is a risk assessment firm based in New York. Augurisk has developed a new feature for its free mobile app Augurisk Now called Risk Explorer, which helps users to visualise the risk of any location. This interactive map shows nearby crime rates or what kind of natural disasters might affect their house. For example, an individual living in the United States can see if he wants to relocate somewhere in Florida or California. Furthermore, Risk Explorer will tell how they can make their new residence more secure with the proper measures.

The innovative feature is the first of its kind and has been designed to be user-friendly so it can be used by everyone, even those who aren't tech-savvy. Furthermore, Augurisk provides access to the county-wide risk assessment reports and top 10 most dangerous county rankings.





