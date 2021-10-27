More about Gov. Kemp: Cannondale to Double Georgia Workforce, Open State-of-the-Art Assembly Facility in Effingham County

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that bicycle company Cannondale, a premium brand of Dorel Industries, Inc. will open a new state-of-the-art U.S. assembly facility in Effingham County. This expansion in Georgia will bring 60 jobs to Effingham County, doubling the company’s current workforce in the region.

“Cannondale’s decision to double their footprint in the Peach State is a testament to our top-notch workforce training programs and to our unmatched logistics network, supported by our ports,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities Cannondale will continue to create for hardworking Georgians."

Cannondale designs, markets, and distributes world-class bicycles that range from elite competition to entry-level recreation. Cannondale currently has a distribution center in Effingham County, which employs approximately 60 Georgians. This additional investment in the site is part of a multi-year expansion plan to grow its business in the U.S. and globally.

“Cannondale is breaking out of the pack to secure its future as a leading global brand,” said Peter Woods, CEO and President of Dorel Sports, Cannondale’s parent company. “The opening of the facility in Georgia is another step toward our mission of making cycling a part of everyone’s life. The momentum of our plans is in full swing and that means bringing more Cannondale bikes closer to our dealers and their customers.”

The company is targeting the opening of its new Rincon facility during the second half of 2022, with plans for ongoing capacity growth. When finalized, the building will be 1.1 million square feet to house its distribution and assembly operations. The company is hiring now. Individuals interested in opportunities with Cannondale are encouraged to visit this website for additional information.

“We are thrilled to see Cannondale expanding their presence and capabilities in Effingham County,” said Troy Smith, Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. “We have enjoyed working with the Cannondale team over the past year as they opened their new distribution facility here, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they add new manufacturing jobs to our community.”

“It’s rewarding to see a port customer grow from a distribution-only operation to include Georgia-based manufacturing,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority.“Announcements such as this are a strong testament to the role Savannah plays as a hub for global commerce, helping companies like Cannondale serve the needs of customers across the Southeastern U.S.”

Assistant Director Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Ports Authority.

“Over the last 18 months, a record number of Americans sought comfort and safety by going back outside. We saw that right here at home as Georgians reconnected with the beauty of our state, enjoying our state parks, bike trails, and outdoor activities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I am excited that Cannondale will be able to meet the growing demand for their products from this new facility in Effingham County. We welcome this expansion in Georgia.”

About Cannondale

Cannondale is a premium brand of Cycling Sports Group, a division of Dorel Industries’ (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of U.S. $2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in 25 countries worldwide. With a reputation for continuous innovation and quality, Cannondale is a global industry leader with a strong heritage in design, development, and manufacturing of high-performance bicycles and accessories. For more information, visit www.cannondale.com.