EDRM Announces Global Web and Social Media Collections Survey Sponsored by Trusted Partner, Pagefreezer

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural global web and social media collections survey, sponsored by EDRM trusted partner, Pagefreezer. The survey will be open for 2 weeks, until November 10, 2021, and the results will be released on an eDiscovery week webinar on December 1, 2021, with a sneak peek webinar on November 18 at 1pm ET.

“eDiscovery professionals often spend a disproportionate amount of time on manual ESI collections, which makes streamlining the process a top priority,” said Peter Callaghan, chief revenue officer for Pagefreezer. “I believe this survey will help the community identify common collection barriers and, more importantly, reveal best practices for overcoming them.”

“One of the top questions we are asked is for information on the collection of web and social media data,” said Kaylee Walstad, chief strategy officer, EDRM. “We are thrilled to conduct this important survey to better understand the challenges people are facing and offer potential solutions with EDRM partner and sponsor Pagefreezer.”

“A major challenge in eDiscovery is the variety of data types,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “The pandemic accelerated our use of web and social platforms to communicate, and the data generated by them, to accelerate as evidence.”

