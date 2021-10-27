Radiation Dose Management Market Size to be Worth USD 505.3 Growing at 12.6% CAGR till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Radiation Dose Management Market Size – USD 202.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends–

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Radiation Dose Management market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others.

Regulation of the radiation dose is used to monitor and measure the number of prescriptions needed during treatment such that it can avoid the high radiation dose among patients. In patients, they avoid burns and radioactive exposure that happens due to over-dose radiation. They play a crucial role in reducing patients' exposure to damaging doses of radiation under imaging procedures. Nevertheless, the shortage of healthcare facilities in developing countries and the higher implementation costs of electronic systems are likely to impede the development of the global radiation dose management market during the forecast period.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Radiation Dose Management market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Radiation Dose Management research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.

Further Key Findings

Based on component, service category generated a substantial revenue in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period, due to increasing patient understanding of issues such as the harmful effects of diagnostic imaging pollution has forced healthcare facilities to scrutinize quality control of diagnostic ionization pollution.

The area process monitors expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecasted period due to its use in the control of ionization pollution exposure, such devices support activities with high accuracy and effectiveness of radiation monitoring and warnings where a violation of permissible radiation standards arises.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Radiation Dose Management market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Radiation Dose Management market based on the component, product, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Service

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Radiation Dose Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Radiation Dose Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing cases of chronic diseases enhances the use of medical imaging modalities

4.2.2.2. Strict government rules associated with the radiation dose

4.2.2.3. Development in the installed base of radiology equipment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of capital funding

4.2.3.2. Dearth of trained professional

4.2.3.3. Low adoption of radiation dose management solutions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Radiation Dose Management Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Dosimeters

5.1.2. Area Process Monitors

5.1.3. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

