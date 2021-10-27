Cell and Gene Therapy Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

High prevalence of cancer and other target conditions, insurance access, and expanded support for gene therapy research are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell and Gene Therapy Market offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2027..

The sanction of cell and gene therapy focused on early chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapy has provided lucrative opportunities for drug approvals for extended indications. In the near past, T-cell therapies clinical trials witnessed exponential growth, and constant advances in chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy are considered as the significant drivers for the growth of the market. Further, while gene therapy has been used mainly for the treatment of cancer, it finds growing use in the treatment of numerous uncommon disease for which there is no treatment at present. Product clearance for non-cancer applications signals a change in customer priorities toward other untapped markets.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Cell and Gene Therapy market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Cell and Gene Therapy market:

Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

Key Highlights

By indication, large b-cell lymphoma contributed to a larger market share in 2019. Large B-cell lymphoma is a highly prevalent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer in grownups. The gene therapy employs cells from the immune system of the patients to develop a custom-made treatment to combat cancer.

By vector type, retrovirus and gammaretrovirus dominated the market with a size of USD 390.6 million in 2019. The primary benefits of retroviral vectors are the ability to alter the RNA genome to a DNA genome that steadily incorporates into the target cell. Thus the retroviral vectors may find usage in a permanent modification of the genome of the host cell nucleus genome.

Regional Overview:

The global In-Vitro Fertilization market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global In-Vitro Fertilization market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell and Gene Therapy Market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

