Mobile Printer Market Report, Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2028

This report on Mobile Printer market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile printer market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.4%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rising Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend across various verticals, increasing adoption of internet-connected devices, and availability of high-speed internet connectivity are driving global market revenue growth.

A mobile printer also called as portable printer that generates hard copies of data gathered through Bluetooth, USB, or wireless connections such as WiFi. There has been a steady shift from traditional printers to mobile printers in recent years due to features such as compact design, higher accuracy, flexible function, easy portability, among others. These mobile printers are used across various sectors including retail, residential, healthcare, logistics, corporate offices, or hospitality owing to features such as easy paper loading, wireless connectivity, and high-speed printing.

Moreover, various market players are investing in research and development activities to develop a variety of novel products with additional features. Factors such as high usage of mobile printers in logistics for Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) labels and barcode printing, increasing demand for receipt printers in transportation and retail sector for printing receipts, sample tracking, shipment labels generation, token generation are supporting growth of the mobile printer market. However, factors such as increasing investments and rapid adoption of digitization, and increasing advancements in cloud computing are expected to hamper growth of the mobile printer market up to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Mobile Printer market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Mobile Printer market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Mobile Printer market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Mobile Printer market.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. Advancements in wireless communication technology, high penetration of smartphones, laptops, internet and Wi-Fi services, availability of a wide range of mobile printers, and high demand for mobile printers in SMEs are key factors boosting North America market growth.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing adoption of mobile printers in various sectors such as transportation and logistics, telecom, retail, healthcare and hospitality, high internet penetration, and increasing focus of key players to develop advanced products. China and Japan are major contributing countries in Asia Pacific.

Fujitsu Limited, Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Holdings Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Canon Inc, Lexmark International, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ZEBRA Technologies, Polaroid Corporation, Citizen Systems Japan Co., Sato Holdings Corporation are some major players operating in the mobile printer market.

For this study, Emergen has segmented the global mobile printer market based on type, technology, output, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Thermal

Inkjet

Impact

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Bluetooth

Infrared

Wi-Fi

Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Documents

Pictures

Barcode Labels

Receipts

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Retail

Residential

Healthcare

Logistics

Hospitality

Corporate Office

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Mobile Printer market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Mobile Printer market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Mobile Printer market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Mobile Printer market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Mobile Printer market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Mobile Printer market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

