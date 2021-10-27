Cloud Object Storage Market Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

This report on Cloud Object Storage market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud object storage market size is expected to reach USD 13.65 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors such as increasing demand for fast transfer of data, data recovery, and data availability with no downtime, and data security threats are driving market revenue growth.

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Cloud Object Storage market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Cloud Object Storage market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Cloud Object Storage market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cloud Object Storage market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Cloud Object Storage market.

North America held largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Steady growth can be attributed to presence of major market players in the region, huge investments in R&D by the technocrats, and enhanced infrastructure. Increasing data volumes from various vertical, and technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things are boosting cloud object storage market revenue growth.

Key players in the cloud object storage market are Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Data System, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datadirect Networks, and Dell EMC.

Emergen Research has segmented the cloud object storage market based on deployment, enterprise-size, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue ,USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Social Media Platforms

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Cloud Object Storage market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Cloud Object Storage market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Cloud Object Storage market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Cloud Object Storage market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Cloud Object Storage market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cloud Object Storage market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

