Cosmetic Laser Market Size, Industry Share, Growth and Research Report 2021-2026

Cosmetic Laser Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmetic Laser Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cosmetic laser market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.

A cosmetic laser is utilized for surgical procedures to remove hair, tattoos, scars, wrinkles, sunspots, birthmarks, stretch marks, etc. It treats various skin conditions, such as skin resurfacing, and aids in improving the appearance of scars, lines, wrinkles, acne, etc., with precisely focused light sources. Cosmetic lasers offer numerous advantages, including decreased postoperative discomfort, minimized risk of wound infection, reduced blood loss, etc. Presently, the newly introduced carbon dioxide (CO2) technology, which helps in deep collagen stimulation, superficial tightening, pigment reduction, etc., is also being extensively used worldwide.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cosmetic Laser Market Trends:

The rising beauty consciousness among individuals, coupled with the widespread influence of social media for beauty standards, is driving the cosmetic laser market. Moreover, the expanding aging population who are focusing on maintaining a youthful appearance is also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the emerging trend of cosmetic tourism and minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing occurrences of several skin conditions caused by excessive sun exposure and high pollution levels are also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of body contouring devices to tighten lax skin and remove undesired fat is expected to fuel the cosmetic laser market over the forecasted period.

Global Cosmetic Laser Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Aerolase Corporation

Candela Corporation (Syneron Medical Ltd.)

Cutera

Cynosure

El.En. S.p.A.

Lumenis Ltd.

Sciton Inc

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

SharpLight Technologies Inc

Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.).

Breakup by Modality:

Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL)

YAG Laser

Carbon Dioxide Laser

Erbium

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

Radiofrequency

Infrared

Others

Breakup by Product:

Ablative

Non-Ablative

Breakup by Application:

Hair Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Vascular Lesions

Scar and Acne Removal

Body Contouring

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Skin Care Clinics

Cosmetics Surgical Centres

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

